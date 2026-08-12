Tiffany Haddish Enters Guilty Plea

Tiffany Haddish pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Georgia, resolving a case that began with her January 2022 arrest.

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The actor and comedian appeared virtually in Fayette County court and accepted a plea deal that allowed her to avoid additional jail time.

Under the agreement, Haddish received 12 months of probation. The court also suspended her Georgia driving privileges and ordered her to complete a DUI course and 40 hours of community service.

She must avoid drugs and alcohol, except for prescribed medication, and submit to testing. Probation officials will require periodic phone check-ins and will review that requirement after six months, according to TMZ.

Additional Charges Dropped After Plea

Haddish entered the plea to DUI driving less safe. Prosecutors dropped the additional charges as part of the resolution. Haddish also received credit for the brief period she spent in jail after her 2022 arrest.

The case began after a member of the public called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. on January 14, 2022. The caller reported a person apparently asleep behind the wheel of a white Ford Explorer at a traffic light in Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta. Police located the SUV and stopped Haddish as she entered a neighborhood.

Haddish’s lawyers tried to end the case in May. They argued that delays of more than four years had harmed her personal and professional life and violated her right to a speedy trial. Fayette County State Court Judge Jason Thompson rejected the request. The judge cited delays that Haddish and her attorneys had requested, including one connected to a fashion show in Morocco and another involving a flight.

Haddish faced another DUI arrest in Beverly Hills in November 2023 after police received a report about a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle with its engine running. She resolved that case in February 2024 by pleading no contest to a vehicle-code violation, while prosecutors dropped the two misdemeanor DUI charges.

Haddish starred in Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss, and The Kitchen. She also wrote the bestselling memoir The Last Black Unicorn.