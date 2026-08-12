NBC News and ‘Today’ Recruit CBS Alum

Nikki Battiste has joined NBC News as the new anchor of Early Today, returning to the network where she began her journalism career. She will also contribute to NBC’s Today, marking a return to the network after nearly a decade at CBS News.

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Through an Instagram post, Battiste announced the news ahead of her first day at the network. She began anchoring Early Today during the week of August 10, succeeding Frances Rivera, who retired from television news in June after 30 years in the industry, including 12 years at NBC News.

“I’m honored, humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with the extraordinary teams at [NBC],” she wrote.

Battiste called the move a “true homecoming.” She began her journalism career as an NBC page and later worked as a production assistant at Today. Her return gives her a chance to work again with the program that helped launch her career.

“I began my journalism career as an NBC Page and then a production assistant at TODAY. NBC has always been near and dear to me. This next chapter is a dream come true.”

Nikki Battiste Is Already A Very Rounded Journalist

Battiste brings experience from both ABC News and CBS News to her new role. During her career at ABC, her reporting appeared on Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20. At CBS News, she contributed to CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News, 48 Hours and CBS Sunday Morning.

Her CBS News reporting covered major national stories. She reported on the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal, the COVID-19 crisis, mass shootings and the debate over guns in U.S. schools, according to Deadline. Her work earned her Emmy and Peabody awards.

CBS News laid off Battiste and seven other on-air personalities in October 2025, according to reports cited by Deadline and other outlets. All eight were women.

At NBC, Battiste will take on the early-morning anchor role while contributing to Today. The appointment places an experienced network correspondent at the center of NBC’s early-morning news operation.