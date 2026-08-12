aubrey-plaza-and-partner-welcomes-first-child

Former Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has welcomed her first child with partner Christopher Abbott.

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According to TMZ, the actress was spotted holding the newborn while in New York City for Abbott’s final performance in Death of a Salesman over the weekend.

Sources close to the couple told the media outlet that Plaza had given birth to a baby girl late last month.

The pregnancy was announced in April. An insider telling PEOPLE at the time, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. They feel very blessed.”

Plaza and Abbott previously worked together on the Off-Broadway version of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear.

The Birth of Plaza and Abbott’s Child Occurred More Than a Year After the Death of the Actress’s Husband, Jeff Baena

The birth of Plaza’s first child came 18 months after her husband, screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, suddenly passed away.

As previously reported, Baena died by suicide. He was discovered by an assistant at a home in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 3, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.

Plaza, along with the Baena and Stern families, issued a statement days later.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

It was later reported that Plaza and Baena had been separated at the time. The actress was living in New York City while Baena was still based in Los Angeles.

The actress previously opened up about her mental health following Baena’s sudden passing.

“Overall, I’m here, and I’m functioning,” she explained. “I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

Plaza then compared her grieving process to that of the 2025 film The Gorge, which stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy

“It’s like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller,” Plaza said about the film. “In the movie, there’s like a cliff on one side, and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s a gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

Plaza and Baena had been married since 2021.