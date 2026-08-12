Miami Man Breaks Record By Tattooing Himself While Skydiving At 120 MPH

Miami tattoo artist Funky Matas has added another unusual achievement to his record-breaking résumé after tattooing himself during a skydive from more than 15,000 feet.

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Guinness World Records recently certified Matas’ attempt to set the record for the highest-altitude skydive while performing a self-tattoo. The 38-year-old Florida man completed the stunt on June 8 at Jump Florida Skydive in Lake Wales, Florida.

Matas jumped from a plane at an altitude of 15,002.98 feet and tattooed the word “FLY” onto his hand as he descended toward the ground. During the free fall, he reached a speed of about 120 miles per hour.

Serial Record-Breaker Strikes Again

Funky Matas spoke to Guinness World Records about the insane feat.

“The day of the jump, they explained how to jump in all of the precautions I needed to take, and then we proceeded to duct tape the machine to my hand so that it didn’t fly off while I was at free fall,” he said. “The rest is history.”

The extreme conditions created an additional challenge. Matas needed to complete the tattoo before the ink froze because temperatures dropped significantly at altitude.

Despite those obstacles, Matas finished the tattoo during his descent. And honestly, it looks pretty decent. “Considering we were going about 120 miles an hour I think it came out pretty good! It’s definitely legible,” he said.

“The message I just sent with my record or with anything I do is that anything is possible. It’s not what you want, but how bad you want it.”

“So, if I can achieve something like this, then anyone else looking to achieve their goals,” he reflected. “Whether it be quitting their job and chasing their passion or breaking another world record, I hope they get some courage by seeing the things that I’ve done.”

The achievement marks Matas’ second Guinness World Records title in less than a year. In August 2025, he set the record for the most signatures tattooed on a body, with 273 signatures at the time.