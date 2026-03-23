two-dead-after-plane-and-vehicle-collide-at-laguardia-airport

Two people are dead, and 41 others were injured after a passenger jet collided with a Port Authority vehicle at LaGuardia Airport.

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According to , the accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday. The aircraft, operating as Air Canada Flight 8646, struck the vehicle as it was responding to another incident on the runway.

Port Authority stated that the vehicle was an aircraft rescue and firefighting truck operated by police officers.

In the airport’s traffic control audio recordings, a controller cleared the vehicle to cross the runway before telling it to stop. “I messed up,” the controller said.

Unfortunately, the aircraft, which was arriving at LaGuardia Airport from Montreal, struck the vehicle before it could get out of the way.

Sources told the media outlet that the pilot and co-pilot on the Air Canada flight were killed in the collision. 72 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft.

41 people, which includes passengers, crew, and aircraft rescue and firefighting officers, were taken to a nearby hospital following the accident. Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia told reporters that some were “seriously injured.”

The LaGuardia Airport officially shut down at 3:16 a.m. The New York City Police Department announced on X that everyone should avoid the airport if possible.

“Due to an emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport, all streets and highway exits into the airport are closed until further notice,” the post reads. “Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

The airport is set to stay closed until 2 p.m. Monday.

Elected Officials Respond to the Accident

In a post on X, New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke out about the tragic accident at LaGuardia Airport.

“Heartbreaking news out of LaGuardia this morning,” she wrote. “Two pilots were killed and dozens injured in this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. The airport will remain closed until 2pm. We’ll continue to share updates as they become available.”

New York Senator Chuck Schumer also called for an “immediate investigation” into the accident.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic crash at LaGuardia this morning,” he stated. “Thank you to the brave first responders their quick action, and I am praying for the passengers, crew, and their families. We need an immediate investigation into what happened here so we can make sure it never happens again