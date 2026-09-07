Shootout Leaves 1 Dead on Broadway in Nashville

One person has died following a frightening incident on Nashville’s famed Broadway.

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An “exchange of gunfire” occurred in the parking garage at 1200 Broadway Apartments, per Nashville police. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred at 9:15 a.m. local time on Monday.

Police did not disclose the victim’s name or any suspects.

WKRN, the city’s ABC affiliate, reported that the apartment complex has temporarily closed its pet park, elevator lobby and parking as the investigation continued.

1200 Broadway Apartments is in the heart of downtown Nashville.

The complex is around half a mile from Bridgestone Arena, which hosts the Nashville Predators and major concerts. It’s also less than a mile from the Ryman Auditorium, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places and Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. It’s also close to the downtown stores for Apple and Raising Cane’s.

Homicide detectives are investigating Monday’s 9:15 am exchange of gunfire in an apartment building parking garage at 1200 Broadway that fatally injured one man. Efforts are underway to positively ID him. pic.twitter.com/h3oHskwzUd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 7, 2026

Residents of 1200 Broadway Apartments spoke to WKRN, calling the incident “really unnerving” and “very, very concerning.”

The shooting comes as the Broadway area is still reeling from a recent pedestrian death in the party district. Charges were just filed in that incident, which also resulted in multiple non-fatal injuries.