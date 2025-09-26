Two Alaskan Hikers Dismiss Classic Saying And Fight Brown Bear, And Live

Two unassuming Alaskan hikers were surprised by a brown bear when walking back to their car. They managed to turn what should have been two obituaries into this impressive report.

Videos by Suggest

Local outlet KTUU reported on the shocking story of two Seward survivors who fought off a brown bear.

According a report released by the Alaska Department Of Public Safety, On Wednesday (September 24), the Alaska State Troopers (AST) received a call from a Seward hospital around 9.11 pm. The hospital reported that two hikers were administered after a fight with a brown bear.

Somehow, with only minor injuries.

Although the hikers haven’t reported on the story themselves, their close call was relayed to the troopers. KTUU managed to get the scoop from a representative.

How Two Hikers Survived A Scrape With A Brown Bear

The two hikers were walking down the Exit Glacier Trail toward the car park before they heard “some rustling in the trees.” Before they knew it, a brown bear jumped onto the trail like a Pokémon encounter.

Despite the well-known saying instructing people to lie down if they encounter a brown bear, these two hikers chose to fight. Without any bear spray, they tried to make themselves big to scare away the bear.

Exact details of the scuffle aren’t known. But both hikers received “a couple of bites” to the backside. Allegedly, these injuries were sustained during the fight.

“After the second victim had been bit, the first victim had gotten up and tried to assist, and I suppose, successfully scared away the bear.”

Once the bear was gone, they made the last quarter mile to their car and drove themselves to the hospital. After reaching the hospital, they notified authorities of the bear attack.

Now, if that’s not a story, I don’t know what is.

The National Park Service, once notified, closed off the park. There is currently no comment on when the trail will reopen. They are currently investigating the bear attack and will reopen the trail when they’re finished.

Authorities recommend that hikers in such areas carry bear spray and make someone else aware of their plans. That way, at least someone else knows your planned routes in case of an attack.