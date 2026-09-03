2 Motown Legends Recently Passed Away

Two women who played important roles in Motown’s history have died within weeks of each other, marking the loss of artists who contributed to the Detroit label’s celebrated sound.

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Motown is mourning the loss of Ann Bogan and Janie Bradford Hobbs.

Rest In Peace Ann Bogan, 85

Ann Bogan, a singer who performed with The Marvelettes and The Andantes, died on August 6 at age 85. Bogan joined The Marvelettes in the late 1960s, replacing founding member Gladys Horton. She recorded and toured with the group during its later years.

Bogan first worked with Motown as the lead vocalist on “(Like A) Nightmare,” a 1964 recording by The Andantes. Holland-Dozier-Holland wrote and produced the song, which later became popular among Northern soul audiences.

Bogan also recorded material associated with producer Harvey Fuqua before joining The Marvelettes. After her time with the group, she worked with New Birth and its subgroup Love, Peace & Happiness. She eventually left the music business to raise her children.

Rest In Peace Janie Bradford Hobbs, 87

Janie Bradford Hobbs, another important figure from Motown’s early years, died on August 21 at age 87 following an extended illness. Her family confirmed her death at a Los Angeles hospital.

Bradford Hobbs joined Motown in 1958 as a receptionist after singer Jackie Wilson introduced her to founder Berry Gordy. She soon became involved in the company’s creative work and helped establish the label during its formative years.

She and Gordy co-wrote “Money (That’s What I Want),” which Barrett Strong recorded in 1959. The song became an early Motown hit and later gained another audience through The Beatles’ version.

Bradford Hobbs also co-wrote “Too Busy Thinking About My Baby.” The Temptations recorded the song, while Marvin Gaye later turned it into a hit. She also wrote songs for artists including Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and Martha & The Vandellas.

The deaths of Bogan and Bradford Hobbs remove two more links to Motown’s formative era, but their contributions remain part of the label’s musical history.