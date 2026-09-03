Disney Channel and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actress Dead at 33: RIP to Carla Jeffery

Carla Jeffery, the actress known for Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise and her recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on September 1, 2026. She was 33.

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Alexanders Talent Management, which represented Jeffery for more than two decades, announced her death through a statement shared on social media. The agency did not disclose a cause of death or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery,” they wrote. “For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family, and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege.”

“We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.”

“Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time,” they concluded.

Carla Jeffery Was A Young Star

Jeffery built a television and film career that began when she was a child. She was born in Houston, Texas, on July 10, 1993. She later made her screen debut in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz, where she played the younger version of Mo’Nique’s character, Jazmin.

Jeffery later appeared in several television series, including iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up!, Southland, Scream Queens, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and American Vandal.

Jeffery also earned a recurring role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. She played Keysha Black and appeared in 10 episodes during the show’s sixth and seventh seasons. Her character belonged to the Black family, which moved into Larry David’s home after Hurricane Katrina displaced them.

Disney Channel audiences knew Jeffery best as Bree, the upbeat cheerleader in the Zombies franchise. She first played the character in the 2018 film Zombies and returned for Zombies 2 in 2020 and Zombies 3 in 2022. She also voiced Bree in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, which premiered in 2024.