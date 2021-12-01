Turns Out, ‘Soulmates’ Isn’t The Most Significant Relationship One Can Have

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Our society generally agrees that there’s no greater love than that of two soulmates. Forget the “L” word, telling someone they’re your soulmates is a whole new level of intimacy.

However, some experts argue that soulmates aren’t the end all be all. In fact, they might not even be the most significant relationships in our lives.

Twin flames are a distinct bond that not everyone gets to experience. But for those that do, their connection will result in unparalleled growth and reward.

What Is A Twin Flame?

Twin flames are similar to soulmates, but they’re certainly not the same. Twin flames refer to our “mirror soul,” or our soul’s other half.

Elizabeth Clare Prophet, leader of the Summit Lighthouse, first coined the term “twin flame” in the 1970s. Prophet published Soul Mates & Twin Flames, a spiritual relationship guide, 20 years later in 1999.

“When a soul is created, it is split into two parts,” spiritual teacher Todd Savvas explained in an interview with Brides. These halves are “mirrors of each other constantly yearning to reconnect.”

“A twin flame is your own soul shared across what appears to be two physical beings,” Savvas continued.

Soulmates, on the other hand, are bonds that complement each other. The two souls might be similar, but they are not exactly alike. While it’s possible to have several soulmates, we only have one twin flame.

And like their slightly different bonds, twin flames and soulmates also serve distinct purposes.

Your Twin Flame’s Purpose

“The purpose of your twin flame is to support and help you with your divine mission and purpose,” author Shannon Kaiser told Mind Body Green. “So, often, this type of relationship will reflect your problems and deepest insecurities.”

That’s because looking at your twin flame means looking at yourself. “Twin flame encounters present a mirror,” Savvas told Brides. “The things you don’t want to deal with, the doubts you have, the inadequacy you see in yourself, will all come up through their presence.”

As uncomfortable as they might be, twin flame bonds aid in spiritual healing and growth. Twin flames help us release old wounds and remove emotional blockages. As a result, we can find true self-love and, in turn, a deeper love with others.

How To Find Your Twin Flame

We often consider romantic bonds to be the most significant. However, twin flames don’t have to be romantic or sexual. Your twin flame can present themselves as a friend, coworker, mentor, mentee, sibling, or child.

Essentially, your twin flame could be anywhere. So, how do you know when you’ve found yours?

An Immediate Bond

(Ricardo Ferrando/Shutterstock.com)

Having two halves of the same soul doesn’t mean you’ll be identical. Twin flames may differ in general personas, interests, and goals. It’s the core of the individual, the innermost self, that is the same.

“There is a misnomer that a twin flame completes you,” psychotherapist Babita Spinelli told Mind Body Green. “In reality, [twin flame] relationships are meant to encourage you to be more complete in your own right.”

In some ways, twin flames often manifest as our opposites. The yin and yang dynamics complement each other because of—not despite—their differences. So, don’t just look for the person with the same Top 10 Netflix shows as you.

Twin flames will feel like an immediate, indescribable bond. Talking to a twin flame feels like home. You feel relaxed enough to be vulnerable with them right away. In a word, it clicks.

Intense Ups And Downs

Of course, opposites are bound to have some quarrels. You’re twin flames, not superhuman. Because of this, these bonds can be extra dramatic or emotional.

Moreover, twin flames shine a light on the negative on purpose. Our twin flames reflect our good, bad, and ugly. They flaunt the very parts of ourselves we keep hidden from the world.

In this way, twin flame bonds are twice the work. Not only are we seeing the other person’s faults, but we also see ours.

“Your love will be put to a test as you dive deep into your shadow sides,” Kaiser said to Mind Body Green. “All your insecurities will rear up as you start to question yourself and each other.”

So, despite feeling at home with a twin flame, you might also feel like you’re on an emotional rollercoaster. When it’s good, it’s great. But when it’s bad, it’s the worst.



It’s important not to confuse twin flames with toxic relationships. The intensity of a twin flame bond is not the same as an unbalanced, abusive dynamic.

You’re Inspired To Be Better

At the end of the day, twin flames will help you, not hurt you. Twin flames “demand spiritual growth,” Savvas explained to Brides, “Without growth, it’s impossible to get past your fears and whatever is holding you back.”

“Twin flame love is incredibly powerful,” Savvas continued. “It serves a distinct purpose. It elevates you to a better version of yourself.”

Still, not everyone has—or needs—a twin flame. You won’t find it by hunting it out. If it’s meant to happen, then it will.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer