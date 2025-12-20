Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun and Actress Debby Ryan Welcome Baby

In a move that’s definitely not oversharing, former Disney star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun welcomed their first baby by posting the home birth on social media.

On December 13, the 32-year-old actress shared on Instagram that she and her husband drummer, 37, had welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felix Winter Dun, via a home birth.

“We sat under the full moon — the cold supermoon — reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three,” the Disney alum wrote in the caption. “By midday, Felix was born under Christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands.”

In the candid post, the Night Teeth star shared a video of Dun comforting her in a birthing tub as calming music played in the background.

“Joshua was an incredible teammate, and somehow didn’t get pulled into the tub and drowned, and is taking such good care of his girls on this side of things,” Ryan wrote of her husband in the caption.

“I was fortified by an incredible birth team, and the strength and wisdom of some women who have supported me on this journey near and far,” the Insatiable actress added.

Former Disney Star Waxes Poetic After Birth of Baby: ‘Her Breath Smells Like Vanilla Ice Cream’

Ryan’s post also included a photo of her daughter sleeping with her hands tucked under her chin, as well as one of Dun with the baby resting on his stomach and their dog lying close by.

“Her hair is made of silk, and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream, and every chirp, squeak, and whimper is music, and every time I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow,” Ryan went on in the lengthy caption. “I know too soon, I’ll look away and look back, and she’ll be bigger and bigger still, so for now I’d like to spend my days trapped under the immovable 8 pounds of Felix Winter Dun.”

“I’ve been a lot of things, but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world — these are my greatest honors,” the Jessie star finally concluded. “Welcome to earth lil moonbeam. Love you forever.”

Josh Dun and Debby Ryan Have Been Dating Since 2013

Meanwhile, Ryan and Dun started dating in 2013 and got married on New Year’s Eve in 2019. They later told Vogue that they had planned the wedding in under a month.

“The ceremony was the perfect balance,” Dun gushed to the outlet. “I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full-body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me.”