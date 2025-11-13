Famed TV Show Creator Claims He Received Threats After JFK’s Grandson Called Him a ‘Pervert’

Continuing his feud with Jack Schlossberg, TV show creator Ryan Murphy said he has been receiving threats after the JFK Jr. show’s grandson called him a pervert.

The feud started earlier this year when Murphy slammed Schlossberg for comments the late president’s relative made about his TV project, American Love Story, which is about JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

JFK’s grandson claimed the TV show creator had not contacted the Kennedy family before starting the project. He also criticized Murphy for trying to profit off the “admiration” of his late uncle “in a grotesque way.”

Murphy responded to Schlossberg’s criticism of the TV project by stating he didn’t remember his late uncle well.

“I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” Murphy said while appearing on the This Is Gavin Newsom podcast. “The days of civil discourse are over, and it’s very hard. And you kind of either get into the muck or you try and rise above it.”

Schlossberg responded by sharing details about his earliest memories of JFK Jr.

He recalled his late uncle calling him “Jackolatern” and picking him up from school in his Pontiac convertible.

In multiple Instagram posts, Schlossberg went after Murphy, comparing the TV producer to “a thumb.” He even posted a photo of Murphy’s 2019 Met Gala outfit, which was inspired by the late musician Liberace.

“Pervert,” Schlossberg wrote.

While speaking to The New York Times, the TV show creator accused JFK’s grandson of being responsible for the threats.

“This is a centuries-old vilification meant to condemn and weaponize hate against gay people,” Murphy said. “And that’s exactly what he did. And I received threats against my personal safety and that of my family because of it.”

Murphy further shared, “How is that not disqualifying to someone who is asking to represent what has to be one of the highest concentrations of LGBTQ voters in one district?”

In response to Murphy’s claims, JFK’s grandson said calling the TV show creator a “pervert” was not related ot his personal life.

“In my mind, that’s a form of perversion,” Schlossberg stated. “To be so obsessed with somebody’s sexuality, and their love life, to produce a million-dollar series about them.”

JFK’s grandson is now running for New York’s 12th congressional district in the 2026 US House of Representatives election. He is looking to replace Jerry Nadler, who is not seeking re-election.