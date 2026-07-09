Rock Star Dies of Cancer: Kevin Chown Was 56

Bassist Kevin Chown, known for his work with Artension, Tarja, Sebastian Bach and SteelHeart, has died.

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According to an obituary published by Anderson Funeral Homes, Chown passed away at his home in Escanaba, Michigan, on July 6, after a battle with bladder cancer.

The veteran musician was 56.

Known for his versatility across the rock and metal scenes, Chown was an “in-demand session player” and performed with numerous acts throughout his career, including Chuck Berry, SteelHeart, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats, Edwin Dare, and Magnitude 9.

Finnish singer Tarja Turunen took to social media to pay tribute to her longtime collaborator.

“I cannot believe the news I received today,” she wrote alongside a candid shot featuring her and Chown. “My heart is broken. Have a beautiful journey my friend and thank you for everything. We shared incredible moments together. Kevin, you will be missed. RIP my friend.”

Sebastian Bach also paid tribute to Chown on Facebook, describing the loss as sudden and unexpected.

“We lost Kevin two nights ago just out of nowhere and once again it’s so hard to keep up with how unfair life can be sometimes,” he wrote. Reflecting on their time together, Bach added, “Kevin was our bass player for years. We shared the stage countless times on tour,” before praising his former bandmate’s talent and character. “Thank you for your top level musicianship and professionalism at all times. And more important than that thank you for being a great friend.”

Bach concluded with a heartfelt farewell, writing, “Love you, Kevin Chown, and we’ll see you on the other side.”

Chown is survived by his wife, Julie, his sisters, extended family, and many close friends.