tv-matchmatcher-amber-kelleher-andrews-dead-at-56

Amber Kelleher-Andrews, the matchmaker who helped celebrities find love, has died at the age of 56. An official statement on the website of her matchmaking company, Kelleher International, confirmed that Kelleher-Andrews passed away on April 13.

Her cousin, Morgan Kelleher, also shared a heartfelt Facebook tribute, revealing that Kelleher-Andrews was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Amber Kelleher-Andrews — beloved Co-Founder, Co-CEO, matchmaking visionary, and devoted wife and mother. We extend our deepest condolences to her beautiful family, her many friends, the clients whose lives she touched so profoundly, and her mother, Jill Kelleher, the founder of Kelleher International,” the official statement reads.

In her early years, Kelleher-Andrews pursued a career in modeling. She also made television appearances on shows like Baywatch and Melrose Place throughout her twenties.

Amber Kelleher-Andrews Enters the World of High-Profile Matchmaking

After studying anthropology and acting, she joined Kelleher International in 1995—a renowned matchmaking firm catering to celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and athletes. Within two years, she successfully launched the company’s Los Angeles office. By 2000, she was appointed chief executive, and later transitioned to co-CEO alongside John Berg, according to Today.

Over time, she gained recognition for her talent in helping others discover meaningful connections with their soulmates. This expertise took center stage in 2013 on NBC’s dating series Ready for Love, where she joined hosts Giuliana and Bill Rancic. The show was produced by Eva Longoria.

Kelleher-Andrews made an appearance on Comedy Central’s The Show Biz Show with David Spade, where she humorously assisted him in his quest for romance. Her expertise as a Hollywood matchmaker was also highlighted on prominent programs such as Good Morning America, Nightline, Entertainment Tonight, and more.

“Amber’s passion and vision helped shape Kelleher International into the globally recognized leader it is today,” the statement added. “Her dedication to love, her clients, and the art of connection left an indelible mark on all of us. Her empathy, energy, and ability to create transformative matches became the heartbeat of our firm — a legacy that lives on in every member of the Kelleher team

The statement concluded with: “We are forever inspired by Amber’s light, her belief in love, and her extraordinary gift for bringing people together. We remain deeply committed to honoring her spirit and values by continuing the work she so passionately began — keeping the magic of love alive every single day.”

Meanwhile, Kelleher-Andrews shared over 25 years of marriage with Nico Andrews, a certified horse therapist. Together, they raised three children. She is also survived by her mother, Jill, and her brother, Flynn.