TV Legend Dies of Cancer: Beverly Thomson Was 61

Veteran news anchor Beverly Thomson, known for her high-profile interviews with politicians and celebrities, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Thomson passed away on September 14, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer, CTV News reported. The Canadian broadcaster had served as an anchor for the network for many years. She was 61.

Per the outlet, following her 2002 diagnosis, Thomson became active in breast cancer fundraising and awareness.

Thomson spent over thirty years guiding Canadians through major events, both domestic and international. She covered significant stories, from the 2016 U.S. election to interviews with notable figures like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Hilary Clinton, and Donald Trump.

Thinking of the family of Beverly Thomson. Solid news anchor, mother and friend. As my first Toronto co-anchor, she always had my back. No one better to have as a "work wife".

Bev bravely fought breast cancer for over 2 decades.

She died this morning at age

61. Rest well Bev. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OJlnKDhLNF — Leslie Roberts 🇨🇦 (@MrLeslieRoberts) September 14, 2025

“Bev Thomson was a trusted voice to Canadians and a valued teammate to all of us at CTV News,” Richard Gray, vice-president of news at Bell Media, said.

“Bev’s natural on-air style created an immediate connection with viewers. For decades, she also made a significant impact across the country with her vocal support and advocacy for cancer charities. Bev will be dearly missed by all of us at CTV News. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Gray added.

Beverly Thomson Began Her Journalism Career in Radio

Thomson, born and raised in the Toronto area, began her journalism career off-camera at a small radio station in Newmarket, Ont., north of Toronto. Thomson got a radio job working overnight shifts in Toronto at CityNews 680. She later received a call from a CTV manager inviting her to audition as an on-air reporter.

Thomson quickly became the weekend anchor at CTV News Toronto. In 1997, she transitioned to Global News, anchoring their main newscast in Toronto for seven years. She returned to CTV in 2003 as co-host of Canada AM, a role she held for 13 years until the show concluded in 2016.

Thomson also openly shared her personal experience, including her prolonged fight with breast cancer. She became the official spokesperson for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

In recognition of her volunteer fundraising for various breast cancer organizations and her contributions to Canadian broadcasting, she received the Order of Canada in 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Rob, and their two children, Taylor and Robbie.