tv-host-zuri-hall-breaks-silence-on-travis-kelce-dating-rumors

TV host Zuri Hall is assuring Taylor Swift fans that rumors of her ever dating Travis Kelce are “So High School”.

During the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival on Tuesday, the 36-year-old spoke with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” dismissing rumors of a fling with the NFL player prior to his relationship with Swift.

“He is an Ohio guy, shoutout to Trav, definitely the homie,” Toledo native Hall said. The tv correspondent, at a weeklong NBCUniversal festival, confessed to being a Swiftie and relished the public love story between Swift and Kelce.

“I love him and Taylor together; it’s been really fun kind of watching that blossom and bloom in public,” Hall admitted. “And yeah, Ohio all day.”

“I love him and Taylor together,” Hall said of Kelce’s star-crossed romance. (Image via TiKTok/ @itsissysheridan)

In October 2022, Hall was spotted with the Kelce family in a suite at a Kansas City Chiefs game, igniting speculation about their relationship status. Later, the two were seen together in the background of a video shared by one of Kelce’s friends.

Fans quickly spotted that Hall and NFL star’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who once shared mutual follows on social media, hit the unfollow button on each other.

Zuri Hall Seems is on the Hunt for a Man Who is Much Different Than Travis Kelce

However, Hall emphasized that there was nothing happening between the two. Incidentally, Hall might encounter Kelce and his older brother, Jason, in the South of France on Thursday, where the duo will be participating in panels at Sport Beach.

However, Hall emphasized that nothing was happening between the two. She does her best to take the gossip in stride.

“I laugh that stuff off, particularly when rumors aren’t true. So yeah I … just kind of let it all slide off [my] back,” Hall explained.

While the currently single Zuri Hall isn’t being courted by Travis Kelce, she’s open to a gentleman caller.

“Dating is fun. It can be stressful, it can be annoying, but I think it’s what you make it,” she told Page Six.

However, she’s not looking for frat boy fun in the Kelce variety. “I like to approach dating like a lot of things: from a place of curiosity,” she explained. “Like, when I go on a first date, am I looking for my husband? Yes. Am I ready for the next chapter? Yes.”