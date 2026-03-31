TV Co-Stars Confirm Real-Life Romance, Years After Their Characters Dated

Life imitates art as an on-screen romance between two co-stars on a long-running TV show blossoms in real life.

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Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster are taking their Grey’s Anatomy love story off-screen. The pair, whose characters briefly dated on the long-running medical drama, confirmed their real-life romance during an outing in Los Angeles on March 23, per E! News.

According to the outlet, Caterina, who has played Dr. Amelia Shepherd on Grey’s since season seven, said “Oui” to a casual ‘fit, sporting a green T-shirt with the French word printed on the front, a matching baseball cap, jeans, and white sneakers. E.R., who played Dr. Kai Bartley for two seasons, opted for brown slacks, a white button-up, and black Adidas sneakers, completing their look with sunglasses and a brown baseball cap.

Caterina and E.R. have stayed close since their characters coupled up on screen in 2022. While they only just confirmed their romance by holding hands after a lunch date, their connection has been clear for a while. Caterina shares daughters Eliza, 13, Pippa, 9, and son Lucky, 6, with her ex-husband Rob Giles.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-stars E.R. Fightmaster and Caterina Scorsone. (Liliane Lathan via Getty Images)

E! News reports that the couple has been seen together on several occasions over the years, including at an Angel City FC game in 2023 and at Elton John’s annual Oscars after-party earlier this month.

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Their characters’ on-screen romance had a much rockier road. During season 19, Amelia and Kai’s short-lived relationship ended in heartbreak. Kai took a job in London, leaving Amelia to juggle a long-distance relationship while co-parenting her son, Scout, with her ex, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack).

Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster in a scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images)

During their breakup scene, Kai tells Amelia, “From the minute I told you about London, which is the biggest career opportunity of my life… You have made it about you.” When Kai tries to soften the blow by saying, “I love you, but—,” Amelia cuts them off, retorting, “‘But.’ That’s what people say before they abandon you.”

While Amelia and Kai’s on-screen romance may have flatlined, it seems the actors who play them, Caterina and E.R., are just getting started…