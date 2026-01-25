tv-and-radio-host-announces-engagement-during-australian-getaway

A popular radio and TV host just proved that Australia is for more than just sightseeing…it’s also for putting a ring on it. She shared the news that her boyfriend popped the question during their Aussie getaway, making it one souvenir she definitely won’t lose.

Capital’s Kemi Rodgers took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to confirm she’s officially off the market, captioning the news with a simple, “I said yes.” The English radio and TV host shared a gallery of photos with her fiancé, Thomas Hannett, of course showing off her new engagement bling.

After returning from her trip, Rodgers dished on the big engagement news on Capital, admitting she “tried so hard” to hide her beau “for such a long time.” The 30-year-old also confessed she “wasn’t expecting” the proposal at all…talk about a successful holiday surprise.

Rodgers’ Capital colleagues flooded the comments with congratulations. The official Capital account kept it short and sweet, commenting, “OMG,” while weekday host Will Manning cheered, “go on, guys.” Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North also shared his excitement, writing, “OMG!! Congratulations guys,” and fellow host Tom Watts couldn’t contain himself, adding, “ahhhhh yesssss!!!” Others chimed in with comments like, “congratulations, you beauts” and “LOOOVE! Congrats, you pair of total beauts.”

Rodgers hosts on Capital FM in the UK weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has been with the station since 2019. In 2024, she began co-hosting I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked, a companion show to I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, alongside former Extra Camp host Joel Dommett. She has also appeared on Big Brother: Late & Live and Morning Live.

Hannett, a senior producer at Capital, and Ridgers announced their engagement just weeks after revealing they had been dating for over a year. The couple went public with their relationship in September by sharing photos from a romantic trip to Paris.

Rodgers explained they chose to keep their relationship private before making it public.

Since the engagement announcement, she has shared more glimpses of Hannett on Instagram, including a date night where they stayed in, enjoyed some wine, and had a mini dance party while he DJ’d.