tv-and-movie-legend-irv-wilson-dead-at-93

Irv Wilson, a former programming executive at NBC and TV legend who worked with A-listers like Jerry Lewis, Martin Sheen, and Morgan Freeman, has died. Wilson passed away on December 26 at the age of 93, following a brief illness, per Deadline.

Videos by Suggest

His passing was confirmed by his close friend, Tom Nunan, who honored Wilson’s memory in a heartfelt Facebook tribute.

“Wilson loved life, and anyone who became close to him knew that a good glass of red wine, a little weed, [his wife’s] cooking, and a Giants game came pretty close to heaven for the well-loved, culturally complex maven,” Nunan wrote.

Wilson was born in New York City and served in the Korean War. After returning home, he attended NYU using the G.I. Bill. His career was in the entertainment industry, starting as a talent agent and producer before becoming a TV programming executive at NBC. There, he managed the TV movie department as well as daytime and late-night programming.

He collaborated with industry legends like Fred Silverman and Brandon Tartikoff, playing a pivotal role in discovering future filmmakers like Ron Howard.

Irv Wilson Went on to Produce High Profile and Sometimes Politically Charged TV Movies

After his career as a network executive, Wilson transitioned back to producing, securing deals with Fries Entertainment and Viacom. There, he also created several acclaimed and high-profile TV movies.

He is perhaps best remembered as the executive producer of The Missiles of October, a 1974 ABC made-for-TV drama about the Cuban Missile Crisis, featuring William Devane as President John F. Kennedy and Martin Sheen as Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Meanwhile, according to Nunan, his friend took great pride in the 1980 NBC television film FDR: The Last Year. The film starred Jason Robards in the titular role.

Wilson remained a devoted Giants fan throughout his life, even after relocating with his family to San Francisco. A passionate enthusiast of news and current events, he spent much of his retirement engaging in lively political debates.

“He will be missed by many but remembered by all who met him as simply a wonderful guy. A true character who always managed to get you to pick up lunch,” Nunan noted on Facebook. “As he’d put it himself, he was King of the ‘Schnorrers.’ Look it up. It’s Yiddish, the language of giants.”

Wilson is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anne Carlucci, a renowned producer of TV movies, and also his three daughters: Amy, Julie, and Kate.