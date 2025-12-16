TV and Movie Actress Dies ‘Unexpectedly’: Rachael Carpani Was 45

TV and movie actress Rachael Carpani has passed away. Her death came as a sudden shock to fans, friends, and family. The celeb was just 45.

An Australian native, Carpani famously appeared on both NCIS: Los Angeles and McLeod’s Daughters. The actress passed away unexpectedly on December 7.

Her family revealed that she had been battling a chronic illness for a long time. It’s unknown if this illness played a factor in her death or not. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Her family released a statement memorializing the actress.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday, 7th December,” the family’s statement read.

Rachael Carpani Dies

“The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday, 19th December with close family and friends,” Carpani’s family continued, concluding, “The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

Carpani starred in the 2009 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles titled “Keepin’ It Real” as a character named Amy. However, audiences may best remember her for playing Jodi Fountain in the Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters. It’s a role she occupied for nine years from 2001 to 2009.

But she also appeared in other projects as well. For instance, she appeared in the Ben Affleck’s 2020 basketball film The Way Back. She also starred with Liam Hemsworth in the film Triangle in 2009. Other credits also include Lifetime’s Against The Wall as well as A&E’s The Glades as well.

Her passing comes as a shock to fans. Taking to the comment section on Instagram, several expressed both their surprise as well as condolences for the actress. One person wrote, “Beautiful young woman, great actress, sad that she left this world, rest in peace.”

Another commented, “The news shocked me. You were my favorite at McLeod.”

Yet another wrote, “I’m so shocked.”

Our condolences are with Carpani’s family as they deal with this tragedy.