‘NCIS: LA’ Star Welcomes Fourth Child Months After Losing Home in LA Fires

A NCIS: LA star and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child just months after they lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Videos by Suggest

Eric Christian Olsen and his wife, Sarah Wright Olsen, took to Instagram late last month to announce their daughter, Ocean Rain, was born on June 17 at 12:30 a.m. She weighed 11 pounds and four ounces.

“Grateful beyond words for our amazing team that helped us get here safely during an incredibly complex birthday,” Sarah wrote in the post’s caption. “Cannot wait to share all the details of this day.”

Fellow actress and the couple’s longtime friend Nikki Reed notably stayed with them to document the birth.

In a separate Instagram post, Sarah shared a photo of the NCIS: LA star holding his fourth child. “13 years married, 19 years together,” she wrote. “All of my favorite days are with you. Omg we have 4 kids!!”

The couple married in 2012 and also share son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme, 8, and Winter, 4.

The ‘NCIS: LA’ Star Lost His $3.5 Million Home in the Los Angeles Wildfires Earlier This Year

Less than six months before welcoming his fourth child, the NCIS: LA star lost his $3.5 million Pacific Palisades home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Sarah shared a snapshot of what was left of their home. “It’s impossible to put into words these last few days,” she wrote. “We are together and safe and surrounded by love.”

“We lost our home,” she continued. “It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said, ‘We all took our first steps here.’ It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school, and this special place we have loved for 13 years. But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring love.”

Sarah went on to praise those who helped them get back on their feet. “We are just blown away,” she added. “It’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you, it means so much to us.”

Weeks later, the couple announced they were expecting their fourth child. “We timed this little peeeeeeerfectly,” Eric Christian declared.