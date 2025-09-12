liam-hemsworth-and-model-confirm-engagement-with-huge-diamond-ring

Liam Hemsworth popped the question to his model girlfriend, and she didn’t waste any time showing off that serious engagement bling after saying “Yes!”

On Friday, Gabriella Brooks, 29, announced her engagement to Hemsworth, 35, with an Instagram post featuring her dazzling ring. The first photo shows Brooks hugging her fiancé from behind, flashing her ring in a classy black-and-white shot.

Another photo showed the ocean and sun, while the final snap focused on Brooks’ hand on a white sheet, highlighting her sparkling diamond ring.

She simply added a white heart emoji alongside the sweet post.

A Jewelry Expert Weighs in on How Much Liam Hemsworth Forked Over For the Fancy Engagement Ring

“From the photo, Brooks is wearing a slightly elongated antique cushion-cut diamond set east-west,” Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry told Brides. “The diamond is approximately 4.5 carats, H color, VS2 clarity.”

He also told the outlet that the jewel is bezel-set in 18k yellow gold. Of course, this means Hemsworth spared no expense in sealing the deal with his model girlfriend.

“We love the simplicity of the bezel setting, which artfully draws the attention to the stunning center diamond,” Khordipour added. “[We’re] also very happy to see antique diamonds used for engagement rings.” He estimates that the ring is worth approximately $150,000.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks in 2023. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for NGV)

The actor and model have been together for some time. They attended many public events together and made their red-carpet debut on November 15, 2022, at the Poker Face premiere in Sydney.

News of the couple’s engagement may surprise some, as last summer, rumors of them planning to marry were denied. A source told US Weekly at the time, “They have no plans on getting married anytime soon — and perhaps, not at all,” adding that the two “have a wonderful relationship.”