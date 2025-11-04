TV Actress ‘Unbelievably Excited’ as She Announces Pregnancy

A soap opera actress just announced her biggest plot twist yet—she’s expecting her first baby…

Videos by Suggest

Former Coronation Street star Kate Spencer recently announced her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post. In the adorable snapshot, Spencer and her husband, Paul Walker, were pictured holding an ultrasound photo.

“19 weeks of loving you, forever to go!” the 29-year-old actress began in her caption.

“Hugely grateful, blessed, and unbelievably excited to be welcoming the next generation of the Walkers into our family in March 2026,” she added.

Of course, fans of the soap actress flooded the comments section to sound off on the big baby news.

“Huge congratulations to you both!!” one top comment read. “Sooooo excited for you guys!! What a journey,” a second fan sounded off. “Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you guys, congratulations!!!” a third onlooker chimed in.

Kate Spencer Had a Dramatic Pregnancy Storyline on ‘Coronation Street’

According to the UK outlet Metro, Spencer married Walker in 2022. Luckily, their wedded bliss has been much different than the time the actress spent on Coronation Street…

Spencer, according to Metro, stirred up quite a storm as Grace Vickers on the UK soap from 2019 to 2022. As Michael Bailey’s (Ryan Russell) ex-partner, she certainly kept Weatherfield on its toes.

Turns out, Grace and Michael called it quits in 2018. Pregnant at the time, Grace sadly miscarried but, in a classic soap opera twist, decided to keep that little detail to herself. Instead, she hatched a rather elaborate plan to get back at Michael for past misdeeds: simply pretend her friend’s baby was theirs. Because, you know, that always ends well.

Unsurprisingly, things didn’t go as planned. In 2020, the baby’s actual parents reported Michael for child abduction, and the truth finally came out. Grace was handed a three-month prison sentence and charged with fraud by false representation.

When Grace was released, she welcomed a baby girl named Glory into the world. She reunited with Michael, but it didn’t take long to realize he was only sticking around for access to his daughter. Not one to miss an opportunity, sly Grace turned the tables and blackmailed Michael’s parents—walking away with a cool £20,000.

Grace was told to leave Weatherfield with the money but to leave Glory with Michael. She complied, admitting as she left that she never wanted to be a mother.

Here’s hoping the actress and her upcoming baby have a much smoother go of it in 2026…