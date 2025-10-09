tv-actress-quits-show-after-2-year-run

A beloved veteran actress recently left a huge, long-running TV show and now has her eyes set on another juicy role.

Sherrie Hewson joined the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks last year as the matriarch of the twisted Blake family with her serial killer son Jez. However, after nearly two years with the show, the 75-year-old actress met a grisly end…

That said, it appears to be Hewson’s wish to jump ship.

“Sherrie’s loved her time at Hollyoaks as Martha, but she was only ever going to be in the show for a limited time,” an insider recently told The Sun.

“Martha’s become an iconic character, but the end is nigh for her as the show races towards its 30th anniversary later this year,” the source added. “There are lots of twists and turns to play out over the coming months, but it’s definitely going to be an exit to remember.”

Actress Sherrie Hewson met a brutal end on the British drama ‘Hollyoaks.’ (Photo by Alex Huckle/GC Images)

Indeed, her character had a truly gruesome exit, killed by her serial killer son, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield). The scene aired at the end of September.

“It was quite spectacular, unexpected, and it was horrific more than anything else,” Hewson told The Mirror about her grand finale on Hollyoaks.

The Veteran Actress is Open to Appearing on Yet Another Soap Opera

A veteran of English soaps, the actress previously played Maureen Holdsworth in Coronation Street (1993–1997, 2006) and Lesley Meredith in Emmerdale (2004–2006). Now, she plans to land another choice part.

Hewson hasn’t ruled out joining the BBC’s EastEnders.

“I’m not sure who I’d play, but they can write anything, can’t they?” she quipped, per The Mirror.

“My mate Harriet Thorpe is in that, she plays Elaine [Peacock] who I love, so I’d love to go in as her sister or an evil something or other and be really horrible to her.

“I’d love to do that with Harriet because we’re really good friends, that would be something I’d like to do.”

The actress’s departure comes after she voiced concerns that older television viewers are being treated like “coffin dodgers” and called for more mature actors to be cast on screen.

“Today’s TV so often chases the young and forgets the rest, but for many of us, the joy of great television has always been simple – you just watch a show and you laugh, or you don’t. Funny is funny,” she said.

The veteran actress also pointed out how commercials only advertise to older people for macabre reasons.

“Look at the adverts on television. You never see older people in adverts unless they’re in a funeral parlour or a cremation, or life insurance. It’s like we’re being treated like coffin dodgers or something.”