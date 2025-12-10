Turning Point USA Responds to Liberal Podcaster Who Called Erika Kirk a ‘Grifter’

Turning Point USA is sticking up for its CEO, Erika Kirk, after she was labeled a “grifter” by a liberal podcaster.

During the recent episode of her I’ve Had It podcast, Jennifer Welch unleashed on Charlie Kirk’s widow, condemning her for remarks she made about women voting for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mandani during The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

“What I don’t want to have happen is young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage,” Kirk said. “Because you’re relying on the government to support you.”

Welch responded by stating, “You actually allow yourself to be afforded all of the luxuries of all of the civil rights fights that the suffragettes and other women fought for you to be able to be a full-time working mother, to be the CEO of a company. You just weaponize your gender to rubes so that you can grift off of them.”

The liberal podcaster further argued that Kirk was a disgrace to her cause. “You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women,” Welch declared. “And you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and, number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself.”

She also said, “Your language, your organization, makes women less safe, all across the board. Your deceased husband was an unrepentant racist and a homophobe, and women are a lot more empathetic than you are, Erika.”

Welch further suggested that Kirk should be “kicked to the curb.”

“She is an absolute grifter—just like Donald Trump and her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was,” Welch added.

Turning Point USA Slams Podcaster For Her Remarks About Erika Kirk

Following the podcast episode, Turning Point USA responded to Jennifer Welsh’s remarks about Erika Kirk.

In an email shared with Newsweek, Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet slammed Welch. “For Jennifer Welch to call Charlie’s widow a ‘grifter’ is so beneath contempt that it doesn’t merit a serious reply.”

Kolvet further stated, “I would say shame on [Welch], but that would be assuming she has some. I sincerely hope she seeks the help she needs for whatever it is that has made her so profoundly unpleasant.”

The Turning Point USA spokesperson also stated Welch was an “unfortunate soul.”

“[She] races to the bottom of depravity and cynicism on nearly every conceivable issue,” Kolvet added.

Erika Kirk is currently at Fox News for six interviews this week. She is promoting her late husband’s posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

The book is being released just months after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old.

Erika became CEO of Turning Point USA days after her late husband’s death. The couple shared two children.