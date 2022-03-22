This Herbal Tea Can Be Just As Effective As Medication For Managing Osteoarthritis Pain

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Among all forms of arthritis, osteoarthritis is the most prevalent. Osteoarthritis is a debilitating condition that attacks the cartilage that cushions the ends of bones by wearing it down over time. Despite the fact that the disease can invade any joint, it is mostly found in and around joints in the hands, knees, hips, and spine.

In general, osteoarthritis-related joint pain can be managed through a variety of treatments. In most cases, the first step in treatment involves over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to relieve pain.

Although both of these medications are effective in relieving mild to moderate osteoarthritis symptoms, there is a risk of negative side effects. Both NSAIDs and acetaminophen have been shown to cause liver damage. Moreover, NSAIDs can cause stomach upset, as well as cardiovascular dysfunction and bleeding problems.

A growing number of patients are turning to natural remedies, such as herbal tea, to treat their osteoarthritis pain in order to avoid negative side effects. And, it turns out that one herbal tea, in particular, is just as effective as medication, according to experts.

As Effective As An Anti-Inflammatory Medication

Turmeric is a flavorful spice derived from the Curcuma longa plant. Originating from Southeast Asia, it’s commonly used in Indian cuisine and in Ayurvedic medicine. According to Indian tradition, turmeric has been used to treat several ailments including those affecting the skin, upper respiratory tract, joints, and digestive system.

Studies have shown that turmeric may be beneficial for a variety of diseases, including digestive disorders, respiratory infections, allergies, liver disease, and depression. Nevertheless, there is, growing evidence that curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may alleviate joint pain.

According to a study published in the medical journal Trails, turmeric is just as effective as diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory drug. In the clinical study, 139 patients were given either 500 milligrams of curcumin three times a day or 50 milligrams of diclofenac twice a day. Interestingly, both groups showed a similar improvement in pain severity.

Despite this, researchers observed something surprising about the way patients tolerated curcumin. “Curcumin has similar efficacy to diclofenac but demonstrated better tolerance among patients with knee OA. Curcumin can be an alternative treatment option in the patients with knee OA who are intolerant to the side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs,” researchers explained in their results.

Another study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that turmeric is more effective than a placebo. Researchers experimented on 70 participants with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis and swelling diagnosed by ultrasound. The participants received either 1000 milligrams of turmeric or a placebo per day. Researchers concluded that turmeric was more effective than a placebo for knee pain.

In light of the recent buzz surrounding turmeric’s ability to treat joint pain, many are turning to it as an alternative treatment for osteoarthritis. One way to reap the natural benefits of this soothing spice is to drink turmeric tea.

Tumeric Tea: The Key To Treating Arthritis Pain

Drinking turmeric tea is a great way to reap the benefits of curcumin’s natural remedies. Its golden earthy flavor is reminiscent of ginger root, and it is naturally caffeine-free. Turmeric tea comes in many varieties, but some are better than others. Below are some of our favorites.

https://www.amazon.com/Organic-Turmeric-Ginger-Eco-Conscious-FGO/dp/B0871LZFB1?tag=suggest0f-20&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Amazon customers love FGO’s organic tea as this delectable blend with ginger has more than 58,000 five-star reviews. FGO’s zesty organic golden brew is non-GMO and imported to the USA from India.

Several reviews praised the tea’s exceptional taste, with one purchaser saying, “This might be my favorite tea ever. I end the night with it almost every night. Beautiful flavor, just an amazing balance between turmeric and ginger. Seriously the GOAT.”

https://www.amazon.com/Ayurvedic-Anti-Inflammatory-tea-Turmeric-Lemongrass/dp/B06XSQ4HW5?tag=suggest0f-20&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Lovers of loose leaf tea and those in search of a way to use their gooseneck kettle will enjoy this aromatic blend of turmeric tea from DelighTeas. The luscious taste of this organic turmeric and ginger tea is also heightened by licorice root and lemongrass. Consequently, this Ayurvedic herbal tea will not only soothe your aching joints, but also aid in digestion.

Many reviewers of the tea claim that it helps them manage their pain. One reviewer stated that they suffer from spina bifida and tethered cord syndrome. Thus, they have undergone multiple surgeries, resulting in further injury. As an alternative to too much pain medication, they sought natural alternatives. “I try to find homeopathic remedies to avoid taking too much opiods, and I’m happy to say that this aryuvedic tea is a great addition to my natural supplements. Love it, relief the inflammation of my spinal cord,” the reviewer wrote.

https://www.amazon.com/Harney-Sons-Organic-Turmeric-Soothing/dp/B09GT4BJL8?tag=suggest0f-20&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Quality and flavor meet in this delicious Organic Ginger & Turmeric blend from family-owned Harney & Sons. With the addition of apple, beetroot, and lemongrass, this ruby-colored brew is bursting with fresh flavors. As an added bonus, the lovely storing tin looks great on any kitchen counter.

Harney & Sons is a Suggest favorite brand as it’s dedicated to sourcing the finest tea from around the globe. Their unique blends are miles above the generic flavors found in your local grocery store, and their soothing Ginger & Turmeric blend is no exception.

