Why Shoppers Are Ditching Their Foundation For This SPF-Infused Brightening Serum Tint

During the hottest summer months, your SPF-infused moisturizer or makeup probably won’t cut it in the sun protection department, especially if you’re sweating profusely or spending time out in the sun or in the water.

But during the winter, we oftentimes let our guard drop regarding sun safety. We get it; it can be hard to motivate ourselves to apply sunscreen when we’re hardly getting any sun. Even with the minimal sun exposure most of us get in the colder months, we still need to protect our skin.

That’s why we’re excited about this multifaceted product from TULA that acts as a skin tint, sun protectant, and serum.

It’ll work beautifully to add a glow to the dull, dry skin many of us experience in winter, and you won’t have to worry about also applying a regular sunscreen! Oh, and did we mention it comes in 30 shades and a variety of undertones?

Dr. Roshini Raj is a practicing gastroenterologist and the founder of TULA. After discovering the internal benefits of probiotics, she began to research the external benefits too. She founded TULA (which means “balance” in Sanskrit) in 2014 with the goal of helping women feel more confident in their skin.

The Brightening Serum Skin Tint with SPF 30 is TULA’s latest product that combines the company’s proprietary blend of prebiotic and probiotic extracts with other effective ingredients.

This lightweight skin tint provides several benefits, starting with its ability to help even out your skin tone while providing it with broad spectrum SPF 30 sun protection, making it the perfect everyday complexion product. It’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, and it’s non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores. Plus it’ll provide light-to-medium buildable coverage that won’t make your skin look cakey.

The ingredients include the Rainbow Seabright™ Elixir (seriously, how cool does that sound?). This combo of niacinamide and rainbow seaweed helps brighten the skin while protecting it from environmental damage.

Other notable ingredients include hyaluronic acid and ceramides for hydration along with collagen to improve the look of wrinkles. And of course, the S6Pro Complex™ (the brand’s aforementioned prebiotic/probiotic blend) helps improve the skin’s look and feel by improving its smoothness and balance.

As TULA is primarily a skincare brand, you can rest assured knowing their tinted sunscreen is formulated without any of the bad stuff—you won’t find any parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or fragrance in their products.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews, this SPF skin tint is likely on its way to becoming a bestseller. One TULA customer said, “This product is simply amazing. Love how it goes on for an effortless look. I want a supersized version! It’s basically replaced my everyday foundation routine at this point! Obsessed.”

Although this is sure to be a hero product for any skin type this time of year, we’re certain you’ll love it enough to use it all year long.

