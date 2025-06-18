‘Truly We Are So Sorry’: Pop Group Cancels Tour, Leaving Fans ‘Heartbroken’

Indie pop group Almost Monday is climbing the Alternative charts so fast, they had to cancel an upcoming tour to keep up—leaving fans “heartbroken.”

Videos by Suggest

The “can’t slow down” trio took to Instagram on June 13 to break the sad news to their fans.

“Hi everybody, Dawson, Luke, Cole here,” the group began. “Due to our ongoing work in the studio on album #2 and an incredible touring opportunity that has come up (will announce soon), we’ve had to make the really tough decision to cancel our North American tour this fall.”

The pop group continued, “Truly, we are so sorry for this news —but we promise to make it up to you next year. Thank you all for your constant support for the band, we are so excited about the big plans we have coming up and the music that is being made for album #2.”

“Tickets will be fully refunded,” they concluded.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to voice their disappointment over the tour getting canned and their excitement over the mysterious opportunity and the upcoming new album.

“So so heartbroken,” one reeling fan wrote.”Saw the band in Philly during DIVE tour part one and loved them so much my friends and I got VIP tickets for the Hartford show… guess now we won’t be meeting y’all, but still excited for album #2,” they added.

“Seems appropriate to hear this on Friday the 13th,” a second fan deadpanned, adding a crying emoji.

“So proud of you guys, can’t wait to see what you have in store for us,” a third fan gushed.

“Big things need big sacrifices sometimes, guys… ur gonna go so far,” yet another fan predicted.

Almost Monday Fans Speculate on the Indie Pop Group’s Next Move

To date, Almost Monday hasn’t revealed what the teased touring opportunity could be. However, plenty of their fans speculated in the comments. There was one clear favorite prediction…

“Please be opening for [music duo] Twenty One Pilots,” one onlooker wrote. “It would be awesome if they opened up for Twenty One Pilots!!! It would be great seeing both of my favorite bands the same night!” another fan echoed.

“I’ve recently become OBSESSED with twenty one pilots. If you open for them, it’ll be the crossover of the century,” a third fan wrote, possibly putting it on their vision board.

The San Diego-based pop group reached #1 on the Alternative Radio Chart for the first time back in January with their hit song “can’t slow down,” per Antimusic. They’ve built on that success with the release of the deluxe edition of their debut album, DIVE. The updated album features two new tracks, “sequoia” and “holiday,” as well as a new version of “jupiter” featuring Jordana.