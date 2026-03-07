‘Truly Sorry’: Pop Singer Cancels Tour After ‘Struggling Physically’

A beloved pop singer has canceled her highly anticipated tour, citing physical health struggles.

Toronto-based art-pop artist Allie X has cancelled her upcoming North American tour. She had previously announced the tour dates for next spring but shared the disappointing news with fans on Instagram on March 5.

“Through the course of my touring career, I’ve learned there are times to push through, and then there are times to give your body a break (no matter how much you don’t want to disappoint). This is one of those times,” the “Paper Love” singer wrote.

“It is because of your compassion and understanding about my physical limitations that I feel comfortable doing this months in advance and not pushing myself into a danger zone with my health, as I have in the past,” she added. “I’ve actually really been loving touring this [sic] last few years (which is why I booked so many) and I’m really sad I won’t be able to do this one.”

Allie X noted that ticketholders can receive refunds from their original point of purchase. The singer, who has an undisclosed autoimmune condition, has had to cancel tours in the past for similar health reasons, including her spring 2022 tour for the album Cape God.

Fans Rally Behind Allie X After She Cancels Tour

Of course, fans of the beloved pop singer took to the comments to support her.

“I will, personally, wait forever. Taking care of self is everything,” one top comment read. “Always next years babes, I waited 5 years for cape god, I’ll wait another for HIGGY. Get some rest and take care of yourself,” another fan wrote.

“Personal health alwayyys comes first. Take care of yourself girly,” a third fan chimed in.

Pop singer Allie X performs onstage during a concert at O2 Academy Brixton on February 10, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Meanwhile, Allie X took to the comments herself to thank fans for their understanding.

“Thank you for such a kind and supportive response, you guys ❤️,” the “Catch” singer wrote.