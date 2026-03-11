‘True Detective’ and ‘Bosch’ Actress’ Infant Needs Heart Surgery, Asks for Help to Earn SAG Health Insurance

Lindsay Musil, an actress known for roles in high-profile projects like Bosch, True Detective, and S.W.A.T., recently turned to social media for support after her infant daughter required heart surgery.

“Hi, friends. This is hard to write, but our family needs help,” Musil, who also appeared in the Jim Carrey-created series I’m Dying Up Here, began in her candid post.

“Our daughter will need heart surgery around her first birthday. She is okay – strong, happy, and doing well – but she will need this procedure, and we want to make sure she has the best care possible. In order to do this, I need to qualify for my SAG health insurance again before then,” Musil continued in her Feb. 23 post.

The actress explained that she lost her health insurance “right after giving birth,” and while the family currently has coverage “through Covered California,” the out-of-pocket costs for the surgery are “more than we can handle.” She added, “Getting back onto SAG coverage isn’t just ideal – it’s necessary for our family right now.”

‘Bosch’ Actress Stresses She’s Open to Any Role ‘Big or Small’ to Earn SAG Health Insurance

Detailing her struggles as a working actress, Musil admitted she was open to any role possible.

“I’ve had a couple of close calls this year, and I am still auditioning, but it feels too important not to be more proactive,” the actress continued. “So I’m putting this out there: I am available for Work. Truly, any job that qualifies® toward SAG health – big or small, one line or ten pages – I will gratefully take it. Film, TV, VO, day-player, stand-in, last-minute booking… I’m in.”

“I have never had to ask for help in this capacity in my life,” but when it comes to her child, “pride goes out the window.” She asked that anyone “casting, producing, directing or know[ing] someone who is,” offer “a referral, an introduction, or even just sharing this,” the actress concluded.

Lindsay Musil attends the ‘Fool’s Paradise’ premiere in Hollywood, California on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Of course, the comments section was filled with an outpouring of support from fellow actors.

“Hey Lindsay, please DM me,” Awkward actress Nikki DeLoach wrote. “I am so sorry for what you are going through, and would love to help anyway I can. I also have a heart warrior, and I work at CHLA. Let’s see if there is a way to help your precious angel,” DeLoach added.

“My heart goes out to you. It’s ridiculous that in the richest country in the world you could go broke with healthcare costs. Sending healing vibes to your little one,” another top comment read.

Meanwhile, Musil hasn’t posted an update as of this writing. Fingers crossed she gets the coverage needed for her little one’s heart surgery ASAP.