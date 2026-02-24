Troubling Accident at Disneyland: ‘The Tree Fell Directly on Top of Us’

Two Disneyland park guests were nearly hit by a fallen tree just seconds after sitting down on a restaurant patio.

According to PEOPLE, the terrifying incident occurred on Feb. 17, at approximately 11:40 p.m. on the patio of Disneyland’s Plaza Inn restaurant. Due to the heavy rain forecast, no other guests were sitting on the patio at the time.

Following the incident, the two park guests received medical attention for “minor grazes,” and thankfully, no other injuries were reported.

The Disney Fire Department assessed the situation and cleared the tree hours later. However, some guests were able to take pictures of the fallen tree as they left the park for the evening.

“Anybody else see/hear the tree break tonight?!” one Facebook user ted in the Magic Key Holders group. “Hope nobody was hurt! Looks ike it ended where the corn dogs are usually sold.”

Another Facebook user, LeWanda Joseph, wrote in the post’s comments that the fallen tree hit her and her husband.

“The tree fell directly on top of us,” Joseph wrote.

The Disneyland Park Guest Said She and Her Husband Were Walking up to the Valentines Day-Theme Photo Op When the Tree Fell

Speaking to PEOPLE, Joseph said she and her husband were walking toward a Valentine’s Day-themed photo op when the tree fell on them.

“That was the one photo we really wanted to do,” she said. “Like two seconds after my husband sat down, he heard the tree snap. I just felt it, and I screamed.”

She pointed out that Disneyland cast members were “right there” and quickly sprang into action to help them.

Joseph noted that she and her husband emerged from the situation with only “soreness” and “a couple of scrapes.”

“I couldn’t have anticipated that happening,” she added. “And I’m just thankful that there weren’t any smaller kids or any elderly people sitting there.”

Joseph and her husband are regular Disneyland guests and plan to return this summer.