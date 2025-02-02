tristan-thompson-ignites-major-family-feud-after-remark-about-daughter-of-rob-kardashian-and-blac-chyna

Tristan Thompson recently ignited a major family feud among the Kardashian clan after he claimed Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream as one of his own children. In a recent video posted on Instagram, Thompson calimed he had two daughters: Dream and his actual daughter True, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian.

“I have two daughters, and their names are Dream, [who] is my oldest daughter, and True is the second oldest,” he said. “Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. And I love you guys.”

However, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, had a few words for Tristan Thompson about the remarks. In the post’s comment section, the model stated, “Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian.

Chyna continued by writing, “I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done. Stop all this clout-chasing involving my daughter! As parents, we have joint custody, and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship.”

The post was made just days after Khloé took to her Instagram Stories with a video of Dream and True dancing around in pink pajamas in different areas of the reality TV star’s home.

“Our nightly routine,” she also captioned a clip in her Instagram Stories that featured the girls performing a routine to “What’s My Name” from Descendants 2. “I really think dancing after dinner is good for our souls.”

Thompson and Kardashian also share a son, Tatum. He is the father of son Prince Oliver with Jordan Craig and son Theo with model Maralee Nichols. Thompson and Kardashian had an on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2022.

Khloé Kardashian Previously Opened Up About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson Following Their 2022 Breakup

During a May 2024 appearance on the SHE MD, Khloé Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Tristan Thompson following their 2022 breakup.

Noting that the NBA star is an “incredible father,” Kardashian said she didn’t want her time on the podcast to be misinterpreted as “bashing.”

“He did make mistakes,” Kardashian explained to SHE MD hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney. “He’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids.”

“And we do get along so well,” she added. “And I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”