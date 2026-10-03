Travis Tritt Has Fallen Ill

Country music star Travis Tritt is recovering from pneumonia after the illness forced him to cancel and postpone several upcoming performances.

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The 63-year-old singer shared an update about his health Thursday, announcing that he would not perform at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend.

“As Travis Tritt continues to recover from pneumonia, he will unfortunately be unable to perform at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend,” a statement posted to Instagram read. “In addition, Travis’s show in Richmond, Virginia, originally scheduled for Friday, October 3, has been moved to Thursday, November 12. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date.”

The announcement came days after Tritt first told fans about his diagnosis.

“I’m sorry to report that I was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week,” he wrote on Instagram. “Turns out that pneumonia was actually present for the past 2 weeks, but I didn’t know it, because I’ve never had it before. I just knew I felt a bit weak and sluggish.”

Tritt also announced changes to two shows he had planned with his daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt.

“Therefore, the two shows currently scheduled this weekend with Tyler Reese Tritt in Macon and Charleston are being rescheduled to April 22nd 2027 and November 14th 2026, respectively,” he wrote.

Tritt had been scheduled to perform at the Country Calling Festival as part of a lineup that included Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert.

The singer has been a fixture in country music for decades. He began performing professionally in 1987 and has released 14 studio albums throughout his career.

Tritt has earned five No. 1 singles on Billboard’s country charts and has won two Grammy Awards. Seven of his albums have also received platinum certifications.

In addition to his recording career, Tritt is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

For now, the singer is focusing on recovering from pneumonia. His Richmond performance has been rescheduled for Nov. 12, while his previously announced shows with Tyler Reese Tritt have been moved to dates in November 2026 and April 2027.

Tritt has not announced additional changes to his upcoming schedule beyond the performances affected by his illness.