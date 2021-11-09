Travis Scott Once Left His Manager For Dead After Medical Emergency, Per Claim

Travis Scott is facing a lot of backlash due to the chaos of his AstroFest concert, where 8 people were killed and hundreds injured. Now his character is being criticized by people close to him, or at least who were once close to him. One of them being his former manager, Shane Morris.

Morris recounts the incident at AstroFest in a recent TikTok video and feels he knew something like this would happen with Scott. “They align with what I know about Travis Scott when he sees people in harm or danger, he tends to only continue thinking about himself”. Morris criticizes and accuses Scott of theft and assault in the video. “I don’t mind doing this because Travis Scott is genuinely a horrible person,” Morris says.

Morris’s Incident With Scott

Morris recalled meeting Scott in 2009 when he was running a site called Ear Milk. For Scott, he created a bunch of bots on the music streaming service SoundCloud to inflate his streams. This allowed Scott to tell record label executives that he was more popular than he actually was. He used software to enhance the rapper’s visibility he claims to thousands of TikTok followers.

Morris has stated in the past that Scott left him alone when he was having a seizure in the studio. “He left me for dead in a basement in Los Angeles,” Morris wrote in a Reddit post in 2013. Further explaining:

“Late one night, we were all down in the Dungeon, up late, having a party. Music was playing, we were all having fun… and then I did what all epileptic people do from time to time: I had a seizure. Do you know what Travis Scott did? He left. He and his friend Tony left me. I eventually ended up at the hospital that night, but Travis couldn’t be bothered.”

Scott’s Lack of Concern

Morris felt hurt by Scott due to their formerly close relationship. “For almost two years, I had been working with him, building him up, and giving him guidance in music. To get left like that, when I’m having a medical emergency – that’s pretty cold.”

Because of what seems like Scott’s disinterest in his fans’ safety during the concert in video clips, it does not seem like a far fetch that he has a lack of empathy for others. “Travis Scott is the kind of person who discriminates based upon disability. He steals from the musicians around him. Then, he manipulates people into thinking he did it all on his own.” The danger that Scott, who is father to a daughter with Kylie Jenner, with another one on the way, has put others in is creating major consequences that surely will be affecting the rapper for a while.