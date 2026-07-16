Travis Scott Just Got Sued

Travis Scott is facing a new civil lawsuit stemming from a June 2024 incident aboard a chartered yacht in Miami, where boat workers accuse the rapper of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and other misconduct during a confrontation that led to his arrest.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, several members of the yacht’s crew and marina staff filed the lawsuit, alleging that Scott’s behavior turned what began as a luxury charter into a violent encounter. The plaintiffs seek damages for battery, assault, false imprisonment, and related claims.

The lawsuit alleges that Scott chartered the yacht with several women, members of his security team, and alcohol on board. According to the complaint, tensions escalated after Scott allegedly demanded to use a jet ski. The yacht’s captain claims he refused because Scott appeared too intoxicated to operate it safely.

The captain alleges that Scott then instructed him to return to a nearby marina before suddenly jumping from the yacht onto a dock, leaving his guests aboard for about 30 minutes. When Scott returned, the captain claims he became confrontational after learning that the charter would end because of his behavior.

Travis Scott Allegedly Became Very Violent Aboard The Yacht

According to the lawsuit, additional marina employees came to assist the crew during the dispute. The plaintiffs allege that Scott assaulted multiple workers and drove his shoulder into two crew members as they attempted to leave the yacht.

The complaint claims one woman struck a table and suffered injuries during the incident. The lawsuit also alleges that Scott prevented crew members from leaving the vessel until police removed him.

The civil action follows Scott’s June 2024 arrest in Miami after the incident. Prosecutors later dropped the criminal charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to TMZ. The new lawsuit, however, moves the dispute into civil court, where the plaintiffs seek financial damages rather than criminal penalties.

For now, the lawsuit marks the latest legal development connected to the high-profile Miami yacht incident that first drew national attention in 2024.