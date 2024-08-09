Travis Scott Arrested After Fighting Bodyguard, Thrown Into Cop Car in Wild Video

Paris authorities arrested Travis Scott after he fought his own bodyguard, according to French police.

According to PEOPLE, police arrested the 33-year-old rapper at Georges V Hotel in Paris early this morning, August 9. Allegedly, Scott attacked a security guard after he tried to separate the rapper and his own bodyguard.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer said in a statement.

“The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard,” the statement continued.

TMZ reported that a source close to Scott said he felt upset by the security guard after “multiple days” of dealing with harassment by paparazzi in Paris. Allegedly, the altercation led to shattered vases, which is why he went to the hospital for an evaluation.

A dramatic video surfaced this morning showing Paris Police dragging him out of the hotel. They then forced him into a police car.

Just yesterday, Scott attended Team USA’s basketball semifinals at the Paris Olympics. He is currently in police custody.

Scott’s rep told TMZ, “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.”