Travis Kelce’s Reps Address Taylor Swift Breakup Plan Rumors

As the love between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues to blossom, even more people are rooting for their relationship to fail. That became even more apparent when a photo of a mysterious document appeared online.

The document in question suggested that the relationship between Kelce and Swift was solely for positive press. What made it even look more realistic was that the letterhead featured the logo of Full Scope, the agency that represents Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s Agency Shuts Down Viral Breakup Contract

However, Kelce and his team were quick to shut down those rumors.

“[The document is] entirely false and fabricated and was not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” the agency said in a statement.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Kelce Reflects on Eras Tour Appearance

Since Swift and Kelce began dating last season, the two have become nearly inseparable. Taylor became a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games last season. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl during the offseason, Kelce spent much of the offseason traveling the world to support Swift during her Eras tour.

One of the most memorable moments of the offseason was when Kelce joined Swift on stage during her tour stop in London. During his appearance, Kelce looked like a natural. But he admitted that he did not get to practice much for his set.

“Taylor knew when the lights are on, I’m gonna have some fun,” said Kelce. “She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up.”

The star tight end also noted that he was pretty fearful about dropping Swift during the performance.

“That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part.”