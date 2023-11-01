Travis Kelce’s Questionable Comments About Kids Have Swifties Raising Their Eyebrows

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made some interesting comments about starting a family in a previous episode of his podcast

The romance between global pop music star, Taylor Swift, 33, and Kansas City Chief tight end, Travis Kelce, 34 has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks. However, this resurfaced episode of the podcast that Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, 35, share called New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, is making “Swifties” squirmed in their seats.

Back in February, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, discussed possibly having kids soon. Donna Kelce, their mother and regular guest on the podcast, was listening to Jason as Travis listened.

Initially, both brothers asked their mother who she would be rooting for during the 2023 Super Bowl. Jason and Travis became the first brothers to play against each other during the championship game.

“You’ve said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I’ve given you grandkids,” the 35-year-old father of three said. He was referring to his children that he shares with his current wife, Kylie McDevitt.

“I’ve always known that you root for Travis. So who do you actually root for? In this one, you have the luxury of rooting for offenses, but if in a battle to the death, me versus Travis, who are you rooting for?” Jason continued.

Later in the conversation, Travis mentioned his need to have children “sooner rather than later” to make Momma Kelce proud.

“I gotta start breeding, I gotta start breeding. To all the breeders out there,” Travis laughed.

“Wait until you find the right person. Find the right person,” Jason teased his brother.

That’s when Travis joked, “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.” The two brothers laughed again.

After watching the video, Swift fans are expressing their concerns for the “Bad Blood” singer all over social media. While most users believe the football player was joking, others aren’t so sure.

One X user wrote, “Okay but the breeder comment? Disgusting af I don’t care.”

“The sentence ‘ I’m gonna find a breeder’ makes me physically cringe 😭,” said another comment.

Comments that defended Travis seemed much more indifferent about the whole ordeal.

In response to a Buzzfeed post, a user commented, “Let’s not do this. He was clearly joking.”

“Omg people, just chill out… It was a joke… Don’t you think there is more easy way for a good looking nfl player to have kids than to date world famous Taylor who is currently busy as f… . It must be exhausting to have people picking at everything you’ve said…” another person commented.

Of course, one small joke can trigger anyone nowadays. No matter how far back it happened, people will still hold it against you. Poor Travis probably never realized he would be put on blast for the comment, but his relationship with Swift still makes her fans with a sense of humor swoon.