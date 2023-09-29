Travis Kelce’s Ex Claims Taylor Swift Fans Are Now Sending Her Death Threats

In the realm of celebrity fandom, enthusiasm can sometimes take a dark turn, as exemplified by the fervent supporters of Taylor Swift, known as the “Swifties.” Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, has recently come forward with allegations of receiving death threats from Swift’s ardent fanbase after sharing details about her past relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end.

Maya Benberry gained public attention by winning the reality show Catching Kelce in 2016, where she competed for the affections of the All-Pro tight end. However, her recent comments about Kelce’s alleged infidelity during their relationship, particularly after Taylor Swift’s appearance at a Chiefs game, seemingly triggered a hostile reaction from Swifties.

Describing the Swifties as “aggressive” and “very negative,” Benberry expressed astonishment at the disparity between Taylor Swift’s positive image and the negativity exhibited by some of her fans. She highlighted the intensity of the hate she received, characterizing it as “crazy.”

While addressing Swift directly, Benberry clarified that her issue was not with the singer but with Kelce, whom she referred to as a “narcissist.” She asserted that she harbors no ill feelings if Swift ends up dating her ex, stating, “I had him first.” Benberry vehemently denied allegations of seeking attention, insisting that her motivation was rooted in her belief that Kelce misled her about their future.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend says the Kansas City Chiefs player betrayed her. Maya Benberry dated the NFL star in 2016. pic.twitter.com/MBqT2C7KfC — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) September 29, 2023

“It’s nothing about Taylor. It’s more about, you led me to believe that we had a future. And now, five years later, you’re laughing and I feel like you’re mocking me,” Benberry explained.

Addressing claims that she is chasing fame, she emphasized that her concerns were centered on Kelce’s actions and not driven by jealousy or bitterness towards Swift. Despite the dramatic revelations and the negative attention, Benberry maintained her stance that her intent was not to disparage Taylor Swift.

The unfolding drama between Travis Kelce, Maya Benberry, and the Swifties has not seemed to faze Taylor Swift herself. Reports suggest that Swift is planning to attend Kelce’s upcoming game against the Jets, seemingly undeterred by the controversy surrounding her involvement in the narrative.

As the clash between celebrity relationships, fandom passion, and social media intensifies, it remains to be seen how the involved parties will navigate this spotlight and whether it will lead to any repercussions for the Swifties’ aggressive online behavior.