Travis Kelce Reveals His True Thoughts About Taylor Swift’s Single ‘Wood’

Days after the release of his fiancée Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Travis Kelce revealed his true thoughts about one new song that appears to be about what happens behind closed doors.

Videos by Suggest

During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis chatted with his older brother, Jason Kelce, about the song “Wood.”

“It’s a great song,” Travis declared, seemingly amused.

Jason then asked, “Do you feel, do you feel – not confident – do you feel c*cky about the song ‘Wood?'”

To which Travis replied, “No. Any song that she references me in is very…”

“That’s not just any song,” Jason interrupted. “This is a very specific you.”

Continuing to act innocent, Travis said, “I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…”

Jason interrupted once again, “It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing.”

Travis replied, “What? I think you’re not understanding the song.”

Seemingly irritated by his younger brother’s stance on the song, Jason said, “Travis, come on. Redwood tree ain’t hard to see… I thought redwood, that’s a little bit, that’s a generous word, I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, “Japanese maple sometimes can see.'”

The former NFL player continued to describe his own body parts as “more of an ornamental bush.”

As Travis appeared to be absolutely done with the conversation, Jason noted, “That song’s great though. The freaking beat to that song is fantastic and that’s right up my alley, so well done. I think it’s a great song.”

He then added, “I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that.”

Taylor Swift Sings About Travis Kelce in an Intimate Way in ‘Wood’

Although it references bad luck and superstitions when it comes to finding a partner, Taylor Swift’s “Wood” has a post-chorus that intimately mentions Travis Kelce.

“Forgive me, it sounds c–ky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my t—hs,” the lyrics read.

She also sings, “Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet/To know a hard rock is on the way.”

As if there was any doubt that the song was about her future husband, Swift sings, “And baby, I’ll admit, I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood) / I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”