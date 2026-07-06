Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Reveals Scary Fireworks Mishap: ‘5 Years Taken off My Life’

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son, Wes Chapman, is counting his blessings after a fireworks mishap happened at his home.

Videos by Suggest

In his latest Instagram post, Wes detailed what led to the incident.

“Welp. This year, I left my Teenage son to do the fireworks show with his buddies,” Wes wrote while sharing a video of the incident as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” plays in the background. Initially he was holding his family dog as the firework show began.

In the video, Was was seen “running Mach 15” as the fireworks shot up into the air.

“Luckily, everything was fine, and we continued the show,” Wes further shared. “No one was hurt. But 5 years was taken off my life. One mortar shell fell over and started half our show unexpectedly.”

Wes also captioned the post with, “Have kids they say….”

Wes’ Followers Question Why He Allowed His Teen Son to Launch Fireworks

Not long after posting the video, Wes faced questions about why he allowed his teenage son to shoot off fireworks.

“Glad everyone is okay. But why are we letting teenagers play with fireworks when they aren’t old enough to buy them?” one follower asked.

To which Wes responded, “I don’t know. These are the questions that will haunt the internet for years to come!”

Another follower also questioned the decision.

“You were running into explosives for your child? All jokes aside,” the follower asked. “You actually RAN towards the danger for your child and that is just awe inspiring. I would do the same and I know any parent would but I wanted it to be acknowledged. That is so badass.”

Wes commented back, “Oh I don’t think I’ve ever ran that fast. I knew we were fine as we were in a swap… but I 10000% worried about my son!”

Meanwhile, one follower criticized Wes’ decision to post the video at all.

“Pretty insane how many people are praising this video when you wouldn’t have been posting it if it had gone 2 seconds wrong,” they wrote.

Wes responded, “I mean, what if? I hope I don’t die tomorrow driving to work.”

The follower replied, “You’d feel different writing that if it were your child’s last day.”

“Yes, Karen, I would,” he answered.