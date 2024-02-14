travis-kelce-set-to-make-debut-as-film-producer

The NFL season is officially over after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday. But although football season has concluded, Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce is not done working.

According to Variety, the Chiefs star is set to make his producer debut in the new film “My Dead Friend Zoe.” The film has not been given an official release date yet.

“Joe Biden didn’t score an endorsement from Taylor Swift on Super Bowl Sunday, as some had predicted. But her boyfriend Travis Kelce is using the president’s renewable energy tax credits to finance the film “My Dead Friend Zoe”,” Variety writes.

“The SXSW-bound indie, which stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, and Sonequa Martin-Green, marks Kelce’s first foray into movies, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end serving as an executive producer.”

Chiefs Star Compared to Tom Brady

Kelce has already carved out one of the great football careers. He is an All-Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, and a three-time Super Bowl Champion. Although Kelce has probably already secured his spot in Canton in the football Hall of Fame, the tight end is expected to return for the 2025 season. But this producer debut could be part of his transition into Hollywood, similar to Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

“Though Kelce has already indicated that he will be returning for the 2024-25 NFL season to join the Chiefs effort to possibly three-peat as Super Bowl champions,” Variety added.

“He is making inroads now into Hollywood, in a similar vein as Tom Brady, who recently played himself in the hit comedy “80 for Brady” and has been producing as well. Kelce is repped by CAA.”

Stephen A. Smith Praises Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is already one of the all-time greats on the field. But his star power off the field has possibly eclipsed his Hall of Fame career. He has a hit podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother Jason. Not to mention that his celebrity has ballooned since going public with pop star Taylor Swift.

Media mogul Stephen A. Smith believes he has a future in media once he hangs up his cleats.

“He is a good-looking dude, got style, got flair. He’s got skills. He’s got a future in [the media] once he retires from football,” Smith said.