Travis Kelce Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans While Taylor Swift Stays Behind In Brazil

Travis Kelce has revealed his Thanksgiving Day plans—and they don’t include Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce recently confessed that he will be spending Thanksgiving solo.

On the New Heights podcast, as reported by Page Six, Travis told his brother Jason Kelce, “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.”

Travis appeared upset that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wouldn’t be with him for holiday festivities.

Jason, also an athlete who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, asked, “You won’t have anybody in there cooking turkey?”

“If you want to make a quick trip you’re welcome at the house. We’ll have plenty of food,” he later offered.

The Kansas City Chiefs player’s statement hints at the fact that Swift will likely be staying in Brazil on Thanksgiving.

Why Travis Kelce Won’t Be Spending The Holiday With Taylor Swift

While Swift was expected to fly home for the holidays, her plans were seemingly upended after her traumatic experience at her Brazil Eras Tour concert.

At the Brazil Eras Tour concert venue, the heat index reached a record 139 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the event, concert-goers have revealed that the venue did not allow them to bring outside drinks inside—including sealed bottles of water.

A fan at the concert, Ana Clara Benevides, lost consciousness after being exposed to the extreme heat. Benevides later passed away from cardiac arrest at the hospital.

An insider revealed to Page Six on Monday, “The Brazil concerts … She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot.”

The insider later explained that Swift’s decision to return Stateside for the holiday would be a last-minute decision. But as Swift’s upcoming São Paulo shows begin on Friday, it seems that she has decided to stay in Brazil for the week rather than fly home.

The source added that Swift traveling home after the incident may be “too much” for her during this difficult time.