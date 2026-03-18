Travis Kelce’s Mom Reveals Her Facebook Account Was Hacked Amid Viral Home Renovation News

Amid her viral home renovation news, Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, reveals her personal Facebook account was hacked.

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In a over the weekend, Donna informed her followers about the hacking incident. “I just got hacked,” She declared. “I don’t know how, but it happens.”

She then wrote, “Please do not open up a special invitation for me. It’s not me, and if you did change the password on your email.”

Donna’s followers quickly took to the comments section to offer support and advice on how to handle the hack.

“Add 2 factor authorisation when you log in,” one follower wrote. “So you get a code to your mobile number you need to input to log in each time. Also, go to your settings, and you can log out of all devices.”

Another follower stated, “Donna Kelce warning everyone about passwords like it’s her civic duty… no wonder Travis and Jason turned out so great. This family gives me hope.”

Donna Previously Spoke out About Receiving Media Attention For Her Home Renovation Project

The hacking occurred just days after Donna spoke out about receiving significant media attention for her latest home renovation project. She appeared on Jason and Travis’ New Heights podcast to discuss the situation.

“Even TMZ sent a text and said, ‘Can you be on? This is really funny,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘It’s so stupid!’”

Donna even addressed speculation that her project would be featured on an HGTV show. “All I’m doing is my people are coming out to put in my windows,” she pointed out. “You know my whole apartment is all windows. There’s windows all around the building.”

Her eldest son, Jason, jokingly asked her, “Are you going bulletproof? What’s happening here?”

As Travis laughed at the comment, Donna replied that her “remodel” is more of a practical project than “cosmetic.”

“This year it got so cold in here, it was in the 30s,” she said. “And I literally had sweat coming down the windows in pools of water in my living room because it couldn’t handle it. These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago. And I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this again. I’m putting in new windows.’”

Regarding how long the project will take, Donna added, “They’ll be here for three days, and they’re putting windows in. That’s it. Period!”