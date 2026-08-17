Family Announces That ‘Predator’ and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Legend Died Earlier This Year

The family of Predator and Nightmare on Elm Street legend Screaming Mad George recently announced that he had passed away earlier this year.

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George, whose real name is Joji Tani, died on February 10, 2026, just days after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 69 years old.

The special effects artist’s loved ones noted that their decision to delay the announcement was “a deeply personal choice to allow our family the necessary time and space to process the shock, heal, and hold space in complete privacy.”

“We had to find our footing before stepping into the public eye,” the actor’s family stated. “We appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy during this time.”

Born in Osaka, Japan, George started his special effects career in the mid-80s. His first major film was Big Trouble in Little China. He then worked on Predator, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master.

Other film productions he was part of included Don’t Panic, Bride of Re-Animator, Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest, Tales from the Hood, and Progeny.

Along with effects, George directed the 1991 sci-fi superhero film The Guyver. In music, he released two albums with the 70s punk rock band The Mad and one album with his own group, Screaming Mad George & Psychosis.

George is survived by his wife, Miki, and one daughter.

George Stepped Back From His Effects Career to Become an Academic in Japan

In their tribute, George’s family spoke about how he returned to his hometown for good to “transition” into academia, mentorship, and fine arts gallery work.

Upon his return to Japan, Georeg became a visiting professor at Osaka University of Arts. “He approached each student with sincerity, humor, and, when necessary, uncompromising discipline,’ his family further wrote. Underlying his teaching was a profound belief in self-reliance and a deep desire to help his students succeed in whatever path they choose.”

His family then said that his interests extended beyond the artist. He notably studied Aikido for years. He eventually became a practitioner and certified instructor of the Russian martial system Systema. George founded a System club at Osaka University of Arts.

George’s health began to decline in 2024, and he started using a wheelchair. He also suffered from pain and respiratory illness. In February 2026, he suffered a cardiac arrest after losing consciousness at his home. He remained unconscious following the medical emergency and passed away while being surrounded by his loved ones.