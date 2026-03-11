Jason and Travis Kelce Poke Fun at the Media Attention Their Mom Is Receiving Over Home Renovation

Unable to keep their composure, Jason and Travis Kelce poke fun at the media attention their mom, Donna, is receiving for remodeling her Florida home.

TMZ first reported about the project, stating that Donna’s “Florida pad” is “getting a glow-up.”

“Official records” were filed last month at Donna’s Orlando residence, noting that the Kelce brothers’ mom hired a company to replace nine windows and six doors.

Once the story started trending on social media, Jason took to X to share his thoughts. “BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday,” he wrote with the TMZ article reposted.

Jason and Travis’ New Heights podcast X account also declared “NEW NEWS!!!!”

Along with the Kelce brothers, others joined in on “celebrating” Donna’s home renovation project.

“Congrats on Donna Kelce on remodeling her modest Florida home!” the Empire State Building wrote.

Another X user wrote, “When Meryl Streep gets an Oscar for playing Donna Kelce [in] the film about her renovations.”

Donna Reacts to Her Home Reno Media Attention

Meanwhile, Donna appeared on the latest episode of New Heights and discussed the media attention.

“Even TMZ sent a text and said, ‘Can you be on? This is really funny,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘It’s so stupid!'”

She then denied that the project was part of an HGTV show. “All I’m doing is my people are coming out to put in my windows,” Donna declared. “You know my whole apartment is all windows. There’s windows all around the building.”

Jason jokingly asked, “Are you going bulletproof? What’s happening here?”

As Travis cracked up laughing at the comment, Donna replied that her “remodel” is more of a practical project than cosmetic.”

“This year it got so cold in here, it was in the 30s,” she explained. “And I literally had sweat coming down the windows in pools of water in my living room because it couldn’t handle it. These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago. And I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this again. I’m putting in new windows.'”

Regarding how long the project will take, Donna added, “They’ll be here for three days, and they’re putting windows in. That’s it. Period!”

Not completely done with the conversation, Jason declared, “I just want to say, Mom, it said ‘modest home’ and it feels like you’re turning this place into a bit of a gilded palace if I must say. I think you’ve changed a little bit. You’ve had a taste of the good life and now all of a sudden…”

To which Donna replied, “Yeah, you know me. You know I am so logical. “I’m doing something so that I can save money on heating and air conditioning, and to keep my windows from sweating. That’s as simple as it is.”