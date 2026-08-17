Hayden Panettiere Said She Had ‘A Lot More Life to Live’ 3 Months Before Her Sudden Death at 36

Just months before her sudden death at 36, actress Hayden Panettiere was hopeful that she had more life to live.

Videos by Suggest

While promoting her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, the Nashville star spoke to podcaster/life coach Jay Shetty about her personal life struggles over the years.

“Let’s see where my life is going to go,” she said. “Because I finally feel like I have shaken all of this darkness and negativity, and that means I’ve closed one door and another door is opened, and I can feel it opened. I feel like I have a lot more life to live.”

A friend of Panettiere had called 911 in Greenville, South Carolina, at around 1:51 on Sunday, August 16. They told the dispatcher that the actress was discovered unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to resuscitate the actress by using “advanced cardiac life support.” Such measures included chest compressions, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.



Paramedics on the scene attempted to resuscitate the actress by using “advanced cardiac life support.” Such measures included chest compressions, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking. However, Panettiere was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm.

Panettiere’s father confirmed that she had passed away. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he shared in a statement to ABC News. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Law enforcement in Greenville, South Carolina, stated there was no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances concerning Panettiere’s death. An investigation has been opened.

Panettiere Also Wanted to Leave the World a Better Place

Also in May, Panettiere said she wanted to leave the world a better place.

“So many people have come up to me within the industry and outside of the industry and shared their stories with me and said, ‘Because you’ve talked about your mental health, it gave me the courage to be honest about mine and get myself help, and you saved my life,'” she shared at the time, per PEOPLE.

The actress also said, “And I was like, this is worth it. I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it. The strength is in our vulnerability.”

Regarding her future plans, Panettiere said there was a “laundry list.”

“I would love to direct,” she further shared. “I really wanna direct and be that person that creates a safe environment for actors and be like, ‘This is the experience you’re supposed to have.'”

She then added, “I would love to produce.”