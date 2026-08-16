famed-cbs-news-reporter-accused-of-making-inappropriate-comments-towards-former-female-colleague

CBS News reporter Matt Gutman has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards a former female colleague at ABC News in a recently filed wrongful termination lawsuit.

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According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former ABC News employee, identified as Samira Said, listed Gutman as a defendant with ABC, Disney, and ABC News bureau chief David Herndon.

In her complaint, Said stated that she worked as a field producer for AB News’ LA bureau from May 2021 to March 2025. She alleged that she was wrongfully terminated after being denied medical leave.

Adding to the situation, Said claimed that Gutman, her supervisor at ABC News, had contributed to a “hostile” work environment. She alleged that there was harassment based on sex and gender.

The Former ABC News Employee Said Gutman Was Involved in Multiple Inappropriate Situations

Said then claimed that an incident occurred while she was once placed on a male-only team. The group included Gutman and two other male crew members.

While in the group, Said accused Gutman of initiating “a discussion rating a female correspondent’s appearance. He then reduced the correspondent’s professional standing to a numerical score based on her physical attributes.”

The former ABC News employee then said that the other men of the team joined the conversation. They all continued to assess the woman’s body and looks in front of her. When they allegedly tried to bring her into the conversation, Said declined and called the discussion inappropriate.

Said went on to recall another incident involving Gutman. After disagreeing that their team should leave a work site during a movie release press day, Said claimed that Gutman made “a sexualized insinuation” towards her. He allegedly stated she must have an after-hours date in the city, and that is why she did not want to relocate.

Said claimed that the comment demeaned her and reduced her “professional judgment to a sexualized stereotype.”

Gutman was at ABC News for nearly 20 years before becoming Chief Correspondent at CBS News earlier this year. He is now reporting for CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News, and serving as lead correspondent for 48 Hours.