‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Von Miller has recently signed with the NFL team close to his hometown, the Dallas Cowboys.

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According to the Cowboys, Miller is a native of DeSoto, Texas, which is located just 30 minutes from AT&T Stadium. He will be playing for the team during his 15th NFL season.

The new signing deal comes just months after Miller posted a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey. He played against the Cowboys’ NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, during the 2025 season. During his 14th season, Miller played in all 17 games, recording nine sacks, 26 tackles, and six tackles.

During his NFL career, Miller has won two Super Bowl games. The first big win was with the Denver Broncos in 2016, and the second was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He is currently tied at 16th for most all-time playoff sacks in NFL history at 10.5.

Amid his NFL career, Miller competed on Season 22 of Dancing with the Stars. He and his pro dancer partner, Witney Carson, placed 7th/8th.

Miller Says Signing With the Cowboys Is a ‘Dream Within a Dream’

During his recent appearance on the Nightcap Show, Miller spoke about signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

“They were the first team to contact me, like a week before training camp,” he explained. “It just seemed right to me. I live here in the offseason. My mom and dad are here. My kids are here.”

The NFL star also spoke about what it means to be on the Cowboys.

“I’ve always had blue in my heart since I was a little boy,” he said. “I always paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys. My earliest memory of football includes the Dallas Cowboys.”

“I heard my daddy screaming in the back, and I ran back there to see what was going on,” Miller recalled. “And he was screaming because the Dallas Cowboys had scored a touchdown. That’s my earliest memory of football, and to be back home, it’s a dream within a dream.”

Miller also referred to himself as the best teammate in NFL history. “When it comes to being a great teammate, I just know how to do it,” he added. “Every team that I’ve been on, there’s not a guy in that locker room who would say anything bad about me.”