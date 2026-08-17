‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul Granted Continued Stalking Injunction Against Ex’s Roommate

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has been granted a continued stalking injunction against Dakota Mortensen’s roommate, Cru Eaton.

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According to PEOPLE, a Utah court found Eaton had “acted with full knowledge of the vulnerability” when he posted a video of Paul arguing with Mortensen. The judge presiding over the case stated on Friday that Eaton’s actions were “a personal attack in response to another attack.”

“He acted with full knowledge of the vulnerability,” the judge stated. “The court finds and concludes that was the intent. That was the point, and he succeeded in that.”

Eaton is now barred from posting any more videos of Paul. He was also advised by the judge to remove previous videos about the reality TV star from his social media accounts.

In the video, Paul is seen fighting with Mortensen, who is recording it.

“Why are you filming, Dakota?” Paul said in the clip. “This is real!”

Mortense responded, “What about the 120th time you’ve beaten me up and I’ve never done anything?”

He also said he was filming so she knew she could “get caught” for her alleged abusive behavior.

“You’re not beating me up anymore while I have a baby in my hand,” Mortensen continued while Paul started crying.

He then said later in the video, “You’re an abusive person and I’m sick of it!”

Paul was granted the stalking injunction against Eaton last month. As previously reported, the reality TV star claimed in court documents that she has video and/or photographic evidence to back her claims against Eaton.

The petition is not considered a restraining order. It is a request for a judge to force Eaton to stop stalking or harassing her.

Eaton Responds to the Stalking Injunction

Just after Paul was granted the continued stalking injunction, Eaton spoke to US Weekly about the court’s decision.

“It’s a bummer that the injunction didn’t get lifted because I believe I’m protected by the First Amendment,” he said.

Eaton noted that he could legally challenge the court’s decision. However, he has no intention of doing so.

“I could file an expedited motion and request a different judge,” he pointed out. “But honestly, I don’t care to post any more videos of Taylor, even though I do have more.”

He then added, “With that said, I’m glad I’m able to speak freely now.”